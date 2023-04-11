Kupuna are helped off the bus by Transportation Director Patty Copperfield at the Grand Wailea on July 30, 2022, for the 50th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon at the Grand Wailea. Transportation is one of five departments in the nonprofit MEO.

Maui Economic Opportunity assisted 19,239 individuals and families and helped 15,203 achieve economic stability and security, according to the nonprofit agency’s recently released 2022 Annual Report.

Covering the period Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, the report provides an overview of the 58-year-old agency’s programs, significant activities, financial information, the leadership team and board of directors.

Stories cover the first best business plan contest run by the Business Development Center; the new youth smoking, alcohol, drugs, bullying and suicide prevention program on Moloka‘i, Kāohi; and the creation of the video “Public Transportation in Maui County,” a primer for Maui Bus, MEO paratransit and Human Services, Kaunoa Senior Services and Na Hoaloha operations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The report can be found online.