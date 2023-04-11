The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is alerting travelers of busy times at airports as thousands ascend to Hawai‘i Island for the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival.

Hilo will host the event, considered to be the most prestigious hula competition in the world, April 12 to 15, 2023. The state Department of Transportation reports that crowds are expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels.

The schedule of Merrie Monarch festivities and modified traffic patterns during the festival and parade are posted HERE.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HDOT advises those heading to Merrie Monarch from neighbor island airports to consider catching a ride to the airport, because parking stalls fill up during busy travel times. More information on public parking and the number of available stalls follows:

When leaving Hilo, travelers are advised to arrive at least two hours before their flight. The Transportation Security Administration has created a series of videos to help travelers before they go through security checkpoints.

Those departing Hilo are also advised to leave all ʻōhiʻa flowers, leaves, and plant parts on Hawaiʻi Island to reduce the spread of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD). Warning signs about the fungal disease that has killed more than one million native ʻōhiʻa trees will be posted inside the Hilo Airport (ITO).