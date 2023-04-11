Maui News

Travelers alerted of busy airports as thousands travel to Merrie Monarch Festival

April 11, 2023, 4:51 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is alerting travelers of busy times at airports as thousands ascend to Hawai‘i Island for the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival.

Hilo will host the event, considered to be the most prestigious hula competition in the world, April 12 to 15, 2023. The state Department of Transportation reports that crowds are expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels.

The schedule of Merrie Monarch festivities and modified traffic patterns during the festival and parade are posted HERE.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HDOT advises those heading to Merrie Monarch from neighbor island airports to  consider catching a ride to the airport, because parking stalls fill up during busy travel times. More information on public parking and the number of available stalls follows:

When leaving Hilo, travelers are advised to arrive at least two hours before their flight. The Transportation Security Administration has created a series of videos to help travelers before they go through security checkpoints.

Those departing Hilo are also advised to leave all ʻōhiʻa flowers, leaves, and plant parts on Hawaiʻi Island to reduce the spread of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death (ROD). Warning signs about the fungal disease that has killed more than one million native ʻōhiʻa trees will be posted inside the Hilo Airport (ITO).

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Visitor Treated For Injuries Sustained In Alleged Assault In Kihei 2Kamehameha Schools Maui Names Lance Cagasan As Poʻo Mahele Luna 3Surfer Injured By Apparent Shark Bite At Kewalo Basin On Oʻahu 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending Apr 9 2023 5Measles Infection Identified In Oʻahu International Traveler 6Maui Experts Hope To Catch Up In Battling Coquis Little Fire Ants Miconia