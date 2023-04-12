For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for April 13-19, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Pāʻia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

Legendary band America performs on Maui Friday

The legendary rock band America performs at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Friday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m.

The band rose to popularity in the 1970s and had six gold or platinum albums, with soul-bearing ballads, and a flawless blend of disparate genres and styles as wide as the great American plains. Their top tunes include A Horse With No Name, I Need You, Don’t Cross the River, Tin Man, Ventura Highway, Lonely People, and Sister Golden Hair and were cornerstones of 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Sean Dorsey Dance, April 20

Sean Dorsey Dance returns to present a new work “The Lost Art Of Dreaming” at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on April 20, a Thursday, at 7:30 p.m.

The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and state Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Sean Dorsey, a Doris Duke artist and inaugural Dance/USA Fellow, has toured his work to more than 30 cities across the United States and internationally.

The Lost Art of Dreaming, with original and commissioned music, is performed by a powerhouse ensemble of five queen, trans and gender-nonconforming dancers, including Dorsey, Brandon Graham, Hector Jaime David Le, and Nol Simonse. invites us to reconnect with longing, embrace expansive imagination, connect with joy and pleasure, and propel ourselves toward loving Futures.

This powerful new work features full-throttle dance, intimate storytelling, intricate costuming, and exquisite queer partnering — all performed with Sean Dorsey Dance’s signature technical precision, guts and deep humanity. Here is a sample of a dance piece. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Chris Daughtry

Daughtry coming to Maui, April 21

The multi-platinum rock band Daughtry is coming to Maui on April 21, a Friday, at 7:30 p.m.

The performance is at Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Daughtry was the top-selling album of 2007, producing four top 20 platinum-selling singles on Billboard Hot 100. The band has sold more than 9 million albums and 16 million singles worldwide. The band’s subsequent albums, Leave This Town in 2009, Break The Spell in 2011, Baptized in 2013, and Cage To Rattle in 2018 were all certified Gold. Some songs include Home with more than 103 million views on youtube and World on Fire.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Comedy legends Andy Bumatai, Frank De Lima and Augie T perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on April 28.

Andy Bumatai – In Denial Tour 2023, April 28

Get ready to laugh — really hard! Hawaii comedy legends Andy Bumatai along with Frank De Lima and Augie T bring a night of laughs for the whole family at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center April 28, a Friday, at 7 p.m.

Bumatai has been a headliner at comedy clubs across America and also been the opening act for performers like Tom Jones, Paul Anka, Kenny Loggins, Lionel Ritchie, and the Beach Boys. De Lima has been entertaining locals and tourists with his zany humor, musical parodies and outrageous sense of humor. Augie T is a professional actor, comedian and radio personality performing for over 30 years and has been named Hawaiʻi’s “funniest comic” and one of Hawaii’s top 100 influential Filipinos. He was also awarded the best comedy show by Honolulu Magazine and has won two Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

ANIMA: Doorways of Perception opens

A new gallery exhibit “ANIMA: Doorways of Perception” continues at the Schafer International Gallery through June 10. The Hawai‘i Island-based collective, Consensual Lack of Reality, includes Pier Fichefeux, Stephen Freedman, Andrzej Kramarz, and Daniel Sheinfeld Rodriguez. Their distinct approaches reveal the life inherent in their materials and subjects, evoking the idea that spirit, soul, and consciousness exist similarly in humans, animals, plants, and geographic features of the environment. This exhibition integrates varied forms such as ceramic totems, tarnished photographs, charred plywood reliefs, and sun-exposed images in moments that are monumental in scale and intimately reflective of the human experience. The exhibit is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. More information is available at mauiarts.org.

Elizabeth Fellows, guest poet Friday

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Elizabeth Fellows is the guest poet at a poetry reading at Barnes & Nobles at the Maui Marketplace Friday, April 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Guest poet Elizabeth Fellows

An open reading by poets will follow Fellows reading. The event is sponsored by the Maui Live Poetry Society. Society host Melinda Gohn said Fellows’ poetry focuses on enriching relationships and rings with surety and grace. The Society is associated with the International Peace Poem Project that organizes the annual statewide Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Poetry Awards.

For more information, go to peacepoem.org or call 808-875-0315,

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m.

The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, April 16, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, April 15, at 8:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, April 17, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Benoits at The Empanada Lady, Tuesday

Angela and Phil Benoit perform easy listening local jazz at The Empanada Lady Tuesday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Bailey House Museum exhibits

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hōʻikeʻike features exhibits from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop. The site is the former residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and the museum is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

David Fraser and the breakfast club

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs blues for free at the Maui Coffee Attic, often joined by friends, Wednesday, April 19, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Summer musical program for youths

The Maui Academy of the Performing Arts is offering a musical theatre camp for youngsters of various ages this summer. For more information, go to MauiAcademy.org.

Open mic poetry, April 22

The Maui Academy of Performing Arts is holding an open mic poetry night on April 22, a Saturday, from 7 to 9 p.m. Signup is at 6:30 p.m. In the MAPA Living Room Theater on Main Street in Wailuku.

Come to share your spoken word poetry, or just enjoy the work while sitting in the the audience. All are welcome, no cover. For more information, call Heather at 808-666-1933.

KĪHEI

Broads of Broadway opens Friday

A cabaret-style revue loaded with favorite tunes from musical theatre will be presented in the show “Broads of Broadway” at the Maui ProArts Playhouse starting April 14, a Friday, with select days mainly on weekends, running through April 30. It starts at 7:30 p.m., except on Sunday when it begins at 2 p.m.

The show is two hours with a 15 minute intermission. Singers include Hoku Pavao, Lina Aiko Krueger, Sierra Carrere, Kirsten Otterson, Joy Renee’, Marsi Smith, and Merica Frost. The show is written and directed by Ally Shore, with musical direction by Vania Jerome. There are medleys and solo numbers for nearly 40 songs, including, No Business Like Show Business, Im Still Here, I’m The Greatest Star, What I did For Love, Bossom Buddies, When You got It Flaunt It, Broadway Baby, Maybe This Time, and Together. Some of the featured solo numbers include: Here’s To the Ladies, Being Alive, Anything Goes, Time Heals Everything, The Lady is A Tramp, Everything’s Coming Up Roses.

For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

Eric Gilliom at Nalu’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, April 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs in his one-man show White Hawaiian at the ProArts Theatre and also as a guitarist and singer with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours band. For more information, go to EricGilliom.com or naluskihei.com.

Steve Craig at Tiki, Thursday

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, April 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

808Vibez at Haleakava, Friday

808Vibez entertains with reggae music at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Friday, April 14, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, April 14, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke at Nalu’s Friday

Progressive slack key artist Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian folk music and original tunes at Nalu’s in Kīhei Saturday, April 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, go anthonypfluke.com, naluskihei.com or call 808-891-8650.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, April 14, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer-guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, April 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Danyel Alana at Nalu’s Saturday & Sunday

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Alana recently produced an album of songs available at danyelalana.com For more information, go to naluskihei.com

Blue Diamond Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist Ken Stover and Pete Atkins on drums performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, April 16, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe performs at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, April 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond, Monday

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, April 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. and Maui Brewing Tuesday, April 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, April 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644.

LAHAINA

Jazz guitarist Steve Sargenti

Jazz quartet performs Sunday

The Steve Sargenti Quartet will be the featured group at a Jazz Maui event at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, April 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Besides Sargenti, other members include keyboardist Sal Godinez, Sal’s brother bassist Felipe, and drummer Steve Morris. During the concerts, the chocolate factory features a carefully curated wine, spirits and beer list along with three flights of award-winning chocolate and beverage pairings for purchase. Some classic pairings such as ports and reds are offered along with others that are unexpected such as sake and tequila. Through its Chocolate Laulima program, the chocolate factory supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs.

Sunset Jazz concert attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID. Seating is limited and often sold out. Advance ticket purchase is required at MauiChocolate.com or JazzMaui.org. For more information, text 808-283-3576 or email [email protected]

Gretchen Rhodes

Gretchen Rhodes, The House Shakers, Thursday

Blues, soul and rock singer Gretchen Rhodes performs at Fleetwood’s with The House Shakers Thursday, April 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Rhodes is a singer with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Her website is GretchenRhodesMusic.com The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist-singer Lenny Castallenos performs classic rock and blues. On a separate stage at the same time, the Tori Dixon Band performs.

For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Levi Poasa

Levi Poasa at Fleetwood’s, Friday

Levi Poasa performs acoustic, pop, folk, rock and blues on the rooftop stage at Fleetwood’s Friday, April 14, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 602 Front Street Thursday, April 13, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net or kimosmaui.com or call 808-661-4811.

Lia Live Friday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock influence at Haleakava in Lahaina Friday, April 14, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Louise Lambert at Sargent’s

Pianist-singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Pamela Sukhum – The Color Of Compassion. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Brian Santana

Brian Santana entertains Saturday

Brian Santana performs classic hits and original songs at Fleetwood’s, Saturday, April 15, and Tuesday, April 18, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Earlier in the day on Saturday, progressive slack key player-singer Anthony Fluke entertains from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Besides playing traditional music, Pfluke also composes his own songs.

His website is AnthonyPfluke.com. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Jason Arcilla, Sunday

Jason Arcilla performs at Fleetwood’s reggae, R&B and island-influenced music Sunday, April 16, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. On the Foundation’s 60th anniversary, here’s a profile on its vital historical work. For more information, go to LahainaRestoration.org.

Lahaina Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, April 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Pfluke at Leilani’s, Thursday and Friday

Progressive slack key player and singer Anthony Pfluke performs at Leilani’s On The Beach in Kaanapali Thursday and Friday, April 13 and 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, go to Leilanis.com or call 808-661-4495.

Alika Nakoʻoka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, April 15, and Tuesday, April 18. Both performances are from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com. Hale Mo’olele restaurant may be reached by calling 808-667-2525.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls entertains with Joshua Emmanuel at Java Jazz Saturday and Tuesday, April 15 and 18. Entertainment is from 7 to 10 p.m. both days. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Danyel Alana at Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill Tuesday, April 18, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Alana has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

George Kahumoku prepares for tour

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be going on U.S. continent Masters Of Slack Key tour with Jeff Petersen and Ledward Kaapana from Sept. 14 to Oct. 15, 2023. For more information including booking, go to Kahumoku.com

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, April 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Check out her latest album on her website danyelalana.com For more information, go to Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

MĀʻALAEA

Award-winning DJ Markus Schulz, Saturday

Award-winning DJ Markus Schulz performs his electronic dance music at da Maui Playground Saturday, April 15, at 9 p.m. Schulz, a German DJ based in Miami, Florida, was recognized in 2012 and 2014 as America’s Best DJ by DJ Times. He’s the host of Global DJ Broadcast and has 281,000 followers on Instagram. For information on his music, go to markusschulz.com. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Band “Left Over Salmon,” Thursday

The Colorado-based jam band Left Over Salmon performs its blend of bluegrass, country, rock and Cajun/Zydeco at da Playground Maui Thursday, April 13, at 8 p.m. The band has as its special guest “Above Snakes.” Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Lahela Lee Park at The Point Cafe, Saturday

Falsetto competition winner Lahala Lee Park will be performing free at The Point Cafe’ at Ocean Organic Vodka in lower Kula Saturday, April 15, from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. Park was the 2022 winner of the Hulu Londsey Falsetto Contest during the Celebration of the Arts at the Ritz Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Ocean Organic Vodka offers a paid tour of its distillery. Ell Tiana Duo performs with island-style music Thursday and Friday, April 13 and 14. Chayce Tancayo performs ukulele and slack key Sunday, April 16. On Monday, April 17, ‘ukulele master CJ Boom Helekahi performs, followed by jazz pianist Mark Johnstone Tuesday, April 18. Randall Rospond sings rock, blues and country Wednesday, April 19. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival. For more information, go to OceanVodka.com.

Teri Garrison at Mahalo Aleworks, Friday

Singer-songwriter Teri Garrison performs at the Mahalo Aleworks at the Kulamanu Town Center Friday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to MahaloAleworks.com

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata dance lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, April 14, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. On sale are Tio Eduardo’s Tasty Tacos. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to drnat.com.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, April 15, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Painter Eddie Flotte’s exhibit

Eddie Flotte is exhibiting his paintings at Hui Noeau Visual Arts Center through May 12. Flotte has rendered stunningly nostalgic paintings of Maui, especially Pāʻia, in his exhibition “Retrospective: Eddie Flotte – These Are the Moments of ‘Those Were the Days.’” The exhibition is from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The paintings in this exhibition are described as “love letters” that capture the last days of Maui plantation life before the wave of modern development. His work also depicts his travels and extended stays in Wyeth’s Chadds Ford, The Wetlands of the Jersey Shore, and the area around his hometown of Ambler, PA. The Eddie Flotte Retrospective Exhibition is sponsored by Jeremy and Michelle Baldwin.

The Hui offers art classes for adults and children. Gift items from artists are on sale at the gift shop. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

Mark Johnstone performs in Pāʻia

Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone performs at Pāʻia Bay Coffee Bar Sunday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s Sunday brunch. The restaurant has moved into the former Dollies at 120 Hāna Highway.

George Kahumoku

Kahumoku offers ʻukulele lessons

For a limited time, Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be offering traditional slackkey ʻukulele lessons for an hour each at 77 Hana Highway in Paia Monday, April 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. The prerequisite is a willingness to explore and learn about Hawaiian culture, history and songs through singing and playing. For more information including tickets, go to https://kahumoku.com/calendar/ or call 808-214-6949.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Fast Freddy & Blue Lava Blues Band, Friday

Fast Freddy & Blue Lava Blues Band perform at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, April 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes. The group includes pianist David Foster. For more information including tickets and reservations, go to fastfreddybluelavablues.com or call Mulligans, 808-874-1131.

Tempa Singer-Nave performs Saturday

Tempa Singer-Nave performs original soul folk and eclectic covers at Mulligans Saturday, April 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. She performs with guitarist-singer Naor Nave and violinist Willie Waingwright. There’s a dance floor. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131. Weekend entertainment also includes Island Soul around sunset Sunday, April 16, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, April 13, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free hula workshop, Friday

A complimentary Hawaiian “Papa Hula” workshop takes place at the performance area at the lower level at The Shops at Wailea Friday, April 14, from 4 to 5 p.m. Learn about the instruments, the traditional dress, accessories, and dance movements and their meaning. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Benoits’ jazz at Pita Paradise

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, April 16, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

