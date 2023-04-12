Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 12, 2023

April 12, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
5-7
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




East Facing
7-9
7-9
6-8
6-8 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 11:52 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 09:41 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 01:50 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Recent nearshore buoy observations confirm that Tuesday's 6 to 8 foot north northeast (350-040 degree) swell that peaked surf along north- facing shores yesterday afternoon is on its way down. A small, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive Friday into Saturday. East-facing shores will experience elevated rough wave conditions in response to several days of an upstream fresh trade fetch producing high, short period wind wave chop. East surf at some locations may near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels later today but many eastern exposures will come in under the 10 foot HSA threshold. Surf along northeastern exposures will remain elevated, as well, as these shores will receive both the fading north northeast swell and east trade wind swell energy. Small, background south swell energy will maintain knee to chest high surf along many southern shores with a small medium period south southwest bump arriving Thursday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




