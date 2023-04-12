Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 7-9 7-9 6-8 6-8

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 11:52 AM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:41 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 01:50 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Recent nearshore buoy observations confirm that Tuesday's 6 to 8 foot north northeast (350-040 degree) swell that peaked surf along north- facing shores yesterday afternoon is on its way down. A small, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive Friday into Saturday. East-facing shores will experience elevated rough wave conditions in response to several days of an upstream fresh trade fetch producing high, short period wind wave chop. East surf at some locations may near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels later today but many eastern exposures will come in under the 10 foot HSA threshold. Surf along northeastern exposures will remain elevated, as well, as these shores will receive both the fading north northeast swell and east trade wind swell energy. Small, background south swell energy will maintain knee to chest high surf along many southern shores with a small medium period south southwest bump arriving Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.