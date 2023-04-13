Maui News

38th Annual Troy Barboza Law Enforcement Torch Run on three islands

April 13, 2023, 11:00 AM HST
Troy Barboza Maui Torch Run participants. File photo courtesy County of Maui, Lois Whitney.

Three islands will participate in the 38th Annual Troy Barboza Law Enforcement Torch Run, happening at the following times and locations:

  • Friday, April 21, 4-6 p.m.: Moloka’i at the Kalaiakamanu Hou Church (Maunaloa Highway – Mile Marker 1.5)
  • Saturday, April 22, 9-11 a.m.: Lānaʻi at First Hawaiian Bank (644 Lānaʻi Avenue)
  • Friday, April 28: Maui at Keōpūolani Regional Park (700 Halia Nakoa Street).  The event starts at 4:30 p.m., with a tee ball game scheduled from 5:45-7 p.m., followed by a coach pitch softball game from 7-9 p.m.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) began in 1981 in Kansas and is the largest grassroots fundraising movement for Special Olympics.  

Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions and Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional, and World Games. 

For more information, contact Lieutenant Jeremy Pallone-De La Torre at 808-298-7953 or [email protected]

