Kamp Kāohi on Moloka‘i trains youth leaders, offers fun activities

April 13, 2023, 10:05 AM HST
Saige Dudoit (from left), Layla Labrado, Nazaria Kahinu, Hina Wells, Ava Makaiwi and Yesmine Kiroloss get ready for bed at Kamp Kāohi.

Sixteen middle and high school youth on Moloka‘i learned about the negative effects of alcohol and “bad-vertising” of vaping and tobacco products at Maui Economic Opportunity’s Kamp Kāohi during the Good Friday/Easter weekend.

Participants also jumped down a waterslide, huddled around a campfire to hear ghost stories and worked together to develop their leadership skills over the holiday weekend.

  • Dylan Kiroloss flies off the waterslide.
  • Nikolai Kaai, wearing Fatal Vision Goggles that simulate drunkenness, slips during a game at Kamp Kāohi.
  • Pride Kaneakalau and Kailana Kiroloss play Jan Ken Po.
  • MEO Youth Services Staff Stephan McKenzie and Mela Candelario explain a game to youth participating in Kamp Kāohi over the Good Friday/Easter weekend.
  • A total of 16 youth participated in MEO Youth Servicesʻ Kamp Kāohi over Good Friday/Easter weekend at Moloka‘i Baptist Church.

The overnight gathering on April 7 and 8 at Moloka‘i Baptist Church was run by MEO Youth Services staff and was the first camp for MEO’s year-old Kāohi youth program on Moloka‘i.

Activities at the camp focused on tobacco/vaping, bullying, underage drinking and teen suicide prevention with informational, team building and fun activities. In one activity, youth wearing goggles simulating drunken vision, participated in a relay race.

The goal of the camp was to build youth leaders in their school and community for the prevention of harmful behaviors. The camp also was an opportunity to recruit youth for the Kāohi after-school and spring- and summer-break programs.

For more information about MEO Kāohi programs on Moloka‘i, call 808-553-5472.

