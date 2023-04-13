Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 01:50 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 10:52 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:42 AM HST. High 0.7 feet 10:29 AM HST. Low 0.2 feet 03:57 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An ongoing small, short period north northeast (10-40 degree) swell will maintain near waist high surf along many north to northeast-facing shores through tonight. A small, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive late Friday and fill in Saturday morning. This swell will maintain waist to near head high surf along many north-facing shores, near knee to waist high surf along west-facing shores Saturday. East-facing shores will experience continued choppy conditions through Friday in response to several days of this upstream fresh trade fetch. Surf along east-facing shores will slowly subside going into this weekend as trades fall off a notch. Small, background south swell energy will maintain knee to chest high surf along many southern shores. A very small, medium period south southwest bump in swell arriving tonight into early Friday will result in a small boost in weekend surf.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.