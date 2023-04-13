Maui Surf Forecast for April 13, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:08 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An ongoing small, short period north northeast (10-40 degree) swell will maintain near waist high surf along many north to northeast-facing shores through tonight. A small, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive late Friday and fill in Saturday morning. This swell will maintain waist to near head high surf along many north-facing shores, near knee to waist high surf along west-facing shores Saturday. East-facing shores will experience continued choppy conditions through Friday in response to several days of this upstream fresh trade fetch. Surf along east-facing shores will slowly subside going into this weekend as trades fall off a notch. Small, background south swell energy will maintain knee to chest high surf along many southern shores. A very small, medium period south southwest bump in swell arriving tonight into early Friday will result in a small boost in weekend surf.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com