Maui Surf Forecast for April 13, 2023

April 13, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 01:50 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 10:52 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:42 AM HST.




High 0.7 feet 10:29 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 03:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An ongoing small, short period north northeast (10-40 degree) swell will maintain near waist high surf along many north to northeast-facing shores through tonight. A small, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive late Friday and fill in Saturday morning. This swell will maintain waist to near head high surf along many north-facing shores, near knee to waist high surf along west-facing shores Saturday. East-facing shores will experience continued choppy conditions through Friday in response to several days of this upstream fresh trade fetch. Surf along east-facing shores will slowly subside going into this weekend as trades fall off a notch. Small, background south swell energy will maintain knee to chest high surf along many southern shores. A very small, medium period south southwest bump in swell arriving tonight into early Friday will result in a small boost in weekend surf. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
