St. Anthony School’s 31st Annual Hoʻolauleʻa

St. Anthony School in Wailuku, Maui welcomes home its alumni for the school’s 31st Annual Hoʻolauleʻa. Graduates will be honored on Saturday, June 24, from 5-10 p.m., on Sullivan Field fronting the campus.

The class of 1958 is welcoming all classmates to celebrate the 65th anniversary of their graduation. These students were the 17th class to graduate from the school, then known as St. Anthony Boys and St. Anthony Girls School.

The Class of 1973 is organizing reunion events that weekend to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their graduation.

Alumni will be recognized at the 9:30 a.m. Mass on June 25, with Monsignor Watanabe presiding

over the mass.

Tickets for the Hoʻolauleʻan are on sale now. Cost is $45 per person until May 31, then will increase to $55 after that.

SAS Alumni and Nevah To Late will perform as entertainment.

Class representatives are welcome to call the school and contact Emily to reserve tables at 808-244-4190 x 268 or email [email protected]

St. Anthony School was established in 1848. The Marianist institution offers K-12 Catholic education.