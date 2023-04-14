Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 14, 2023

April 14, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:42 AM HST.




High 0.7 feet 10:29 AM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 03:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 11:39 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 06:38 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:44 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 05:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A slowly diminishing moderate size, short period northeast (30-40 degree) swell that popped in yesterday will maintain chest to near head high surf along many north and northeast-facing shorelines through the day. A small, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell is scheduled to arrive later today as it has not shown up at the far northwest offshore buoys before sunrise. This swell is forecast to fill in through tonight and peak on Saturday. This swell will hold waist to near head high surf along many north-facing shores, near knee to waist high surf along west-facing shores Saturday. East-facing shores will experience continued choppy conditions through today in response to several days of an upstream fresh trade fetch. Surf along east-facing shores will slowly subside going into this weekend as trades fall off a notch. Small, background south swell energy will maintain knee to chest high surf along many southern shores. A very small, medium period south southwest bump in swell arriving this morning will result in a small boost in weekend surf. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




