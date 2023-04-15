Maui County input sought on state’s Four Year Area Plan on Aging
A community meeting on the state’s Four-Year Area Plan on Aging will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Wailuku.
The April 20 meeting will be held at J. Walter Cameron Center, 95 Mahalani St., Room 2, Wailuku. A virtual option will be made available for those who cannot attend in person.
Facilitated by the state Executive Office on Aging, which is a part of the state Department of Health, the meeting will address the health and well-being of kūpuna (older adults).
The state plan strives to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion in the coordination of long-term services and supports that are both holistic and person-centered, guaranteeing that participants can age in place and addressing the needs of caregivers statewide.
Questions may be directed Josephine Lum, secretary at the state Executive Office on Aging, at [email protected] or 808-586-0100. For more information on the event, call the Maui County Office on Aging at 270-7755.