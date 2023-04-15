A community meeting on the state’s Four-Year Area Plan on Aging will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Wailuku.

The April 20 meeting will be held at J. Walter Cameron Center, 95 Mahalani St., Room 2, Wailuku. A virtual option will be made available for those who cannot attend in person.

Facilitated by the state Executive Office on Aging, which is a part of the state Department of Health, the meeting will address the health and well-being of kūpuna (older adults).

The state plan strives to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion in the coordination of long-term services and supports that are both holistic and person-centered, guaranteeing that participants can age in place and addressing the needs of caregivers statewide.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Questions may be directed Josephine Lum, secretary at the state Executive Office on Aging, at [email protected] or 808-586-0100. For more information on the event, call the Maui County Office on Aging at 270-7755.