Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:38 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:44 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:16 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:51 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small northwest swell will peak today, then slowly decline through early next week. A small north swell with give north shore surf a slight boost during the middle of next week. A moderate sized medium period west-northwest swell will be possible Wednesday night through Friday. Surf along east facing shores will change little through the weekend, then gradually decline through the upcoming work week. Surf along south facing shores will remain below average through late next week, with a noticeable boost possible next weekend as a more sizable long- period south swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.