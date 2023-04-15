Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 15, 2023

April 15, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 06:38 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:44 AM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 05:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:16 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:51 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small northwest swell will peak today, then slowly decline through early next week. A small north swell with give north shore surf a slight boost during the middle of next week. A moderate sized medium period west-northwest swell will be possible Wednesday night through Friday. Surf along east facing shores will change little through the weekend, then gradually decline through the upcoming work week. Surf along south facing shores will remain below average through late next week, with a noticeable boost possible next weekend as a more sizable long- period south swell arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
