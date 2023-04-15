Maui Surf Forecast for April 15, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:07 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current small northwest swell will peak today, then slowly decline through early next week. A small north swell with give north shore surf a slight boost during the middle of next week. A moderate sized medium period west-northwest swell will be possible Wednesday night through Friday. Surf along east facing shores will change little through the weekend, then gradually decline through the upcoming work week. Surf along south facing shores will remain below average through late next week, with a noticeable boost possible next weekend as a more sizable long- period south swell arrives.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com