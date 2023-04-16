Maui Obituaries for the week ending Apr. 16, 2023. May they rest in peace.

Nov. 20, 1959 – Feb. 25, 2023

Daniel Turner

Feb. 6, 1948 – March 7, 2023

Daniel Turner, 75, was born on Feb. 6, 1948 in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan. He passed away peacefully at home in Haʻikū on March 7, 2023, during a full moon.

Dear Danny,

You were such a hoot, I couldn’t write a normal obit. As is common with those named Danny, you suffered from excessive modesty. So it falls to me to toot your horn.

I could brag about your successes: being a top car salesman in Colorado, Hawaiʻi, Alaska, Idaho, and Washington; learning construction and building a roof and deck; taking apart and rebuilding several vehicles – a Ford F-150, an Austin Healey, and a 1984 BMW Airhead (BTW, this motorcycle is for sale); traveling the world; or graduating from college after getting Ds your senior year, running around with a motorcycle gang and being a hippie. Also, you loved tinkering and fixing things, and creating a mancave tool shop. How you loved going to yard sales to get things – to fix! And you couldn’t resist a good bargain.

You were always the life of the party and enjoyed meeting new people – esp. cute ones – and telling engaging stories and terrible puns. You also loved going to Little Beach. I’m going to gloss over your faults, both of them.

Instead, I’d like to focus on your soul accomplishments. You got therapy to end the cycle of violence. Thanks to Debbie, you quit smoking. You learned to ask forgiveness AND to apologize. Evi taught you not to put people and money in the same box. Two more biggies – you learned to trust around money and you committed to a 20-year relationship with one person, me. With your health issues, you learned compassion and patience. Somehow, when you were born, you never got handed your share of patience, so you had to cultivate it in this lifetime.

A hui hou, your wife Courtney; your siblings, Keith, Scott, Christy, Brad; your children, Chris, Kazuo, Adam, Danielle, and Elena Sophie; their mothers; your grandchildren, Isabo and Akane; your cousin Melody; and all your friends. Mahalo Hospice Maui and Doorway Into Light. In letting go, love comes.

For memorial services, contact 808-269-2377.

Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary with Online Condolences at www.normansmortuary.com

Kahiki G. Manini

Kahiki G. Manini

Jan. 9, 1942 – March 23, 2023

Kahiki G. Manini of Kahului, Maui peacefully passed away on March 23, 2023. She was born to Henry and Emily Long Jr. on Jan. 9, 1942.

She is predeceased by her parents, sisters Ursula, Lauae, Maualei, brother Keao, and her loving husband Edwin K. Manini.

Kahiki is survived by her children, sons William Don, Kalae (Kawai Hanohano-Manini); daughters, Kalula, Laa, Annie; grandchildren, Kalawela and Keapookalani Manini-LeRoy; sister, Sarah (David) Kalani, brother, Kawika Long, and many nieces and nephews.

Kahiki worked as a kindergarten teacher and vice-principal at Kahului School Elementary until she retired.

Services for Kahiki will be held on April 22, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day- Saints located at 1300 Maui Lani Parkway, Kahului, Hawaii 96732. Family visitation 8 a.m.; Public visitation 9 a.m.; prayer service 11 a.m.; burial to follow at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park Garden of Meditation.

Marilyn Zaugg

March 25, 1948 – March 26, 2023

Marilyn Sallie Cowan Zaugg lost her battle to recurring cancer and passed away one day after her 75th birthday on March 26, 2023. She chose to spend her last days at home with the support of Hospice Maui and the loving care of her family and friends.

Sallie (as she was known throughout her life) was born to Ana and Marion “Pete” Cowan on March 25, 1948 in the Canal, Zone, Panama where her father was a civilian employee of the US government. Her father died when Sallie was 8 and the family moved to Southern California. Sallie spent many wonderful summers in Laguna Beach and graduated from El Monte High School in 1966. She attended Whittier College and later earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Hawaiʻi, Maui Campus.

Sallie’s family had roots in Hawaiʻi as her father went to elementary school and her Aunt Eva was a principal on Oʻahu. Her Uncle Bing was the plantation supervisor on Molokaʻi, served in the Navy in Hawaiʻi during WWII and later worked for Libby, McNeill & Libby in Honolulu. She followed her heart and moved to Maui in 1974.

Sallie became an icon of the fun-loving restaurant scene in Lahaina working at the Rusty Harpoon, Le Tournedos, Spats, Pineapple Hill, and the Kapalua Bay Club. She met the love of her life, Jeff “Hulk” Zaugg, who worked at the Lahaina Chart House at the time and they were married in 1979 on the Hanalei Pier on Kauaʻi. They made their homes in Nāpili, Kula and finally Kīhei. Sallie and Jeff transitioned their careers into real estate and mortgage loans with Sallie working for Island Sotheby’s Wailea.

Sallie is survived by her only son, Zachery Zaugg (graduate of King Kekaulike High School class of 2004), sister Nancy Cross (Bill), nieces Candace Cross Lanier (Chris) and Kendall Cross Grant (Tim) and grand nieces Scarlett Lanier and Lucy Lanier.

Her Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday April 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Airport Beach in Kāʻanapali. Friends and family will always remember Sallie’s feisty spirit, sense of humor, loyalty to friends and as a loving mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice Maui as the loving care, patient support, and respect they provided to Sallie and her family were immeasurable and greatly appreciated.

Paulette Darisay

Oct. 23, 1942 – April 8, 2023

Please Donate to Paulette Iwalani Darisay’s Memorial Service.

https://gofund.me/3b95d0aa

The family wants to thank those in advance to those who donate.

Paulette Iwalani Darisay, 80, passed away on April 8, 2023. Family will be holding a Memorial service with viewing on June 9, 2023 Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at Faith Family Fellowship Church in Kahului.