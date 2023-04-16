Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 06:51 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:33 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:12 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:47 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 07:10 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 01:16 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Tiny, medium period northwest (320-330) swell will be quickly followed by a similar north (360-010) swell building through Tuesday and peaking Tuesday night. Moderate, shorter period northwest (300-310) swell emanating from a developing low northwest of the islands will also build Tuesday, eventually peaking Wednesday night into Thursday. Models show another medium sized and borderline long period northwest (310-320) swell affecting the islands, resulting in moderate surf next weekend. Small surf over south-facing shores will gradually decline today. A tiny, long period south (190) swell is slated to arrive Friday, bringing elevated surf to south-facing shores next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will change little through the weekend, then gradually decline through the upcoming work week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.