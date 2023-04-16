Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 16, 2023

April 16, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:51 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 12:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 06:12 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 12:47 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 07:10 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Tiny, medium period northwest (320-330) swell will be quickly followed by a similar north (360-010) swell building through Tuesday and peaking Tuesday night. Moderate, shorter period northwest (300-310) swell emanating from a developing low northwest of the islands will also build Tuesday, eventually peaking Wednesday night into Thursday. Models show another medium sized and borderline long period northwest (310-320) swell affecting the islands, resulting in moderate surf next weekend. Small surf over south-facing shores will gradually decline today. A tiny, long period south (190) swell is slated to arrive Friday, bringing elevated surf to south-facing shores next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will change little through the weekend, then gradually decline through the upcoming work week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Maui Planning Commission Gives Unanimous Approval To New Sma And Shoreline Rules      2Iao Valley State Monument Reopens May 1 Reservations Now Needed For Out Of State Visitors      3Study Suggests Molokini Is Being Overused      4Miss Aloha Hula 2023 Title Goes To Oʻahu Dancer From Ka La ʻonohi Mai O Haʻehaʻe      5Four Maui Halau Compete In 60th Merrie Monarch Hula Festival      6Multi Platinum Music Producer Kerry Brown To Record Sunflower Farm Music Fest