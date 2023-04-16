Maui Surf Forecast for April 16, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:06 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:05 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Tiny, medium period northwest (320-330) swell will be quickly followed by a similar north (360-010) swell building through Tuesday and peaking Tuesday night. Moderate, shorter period northwest (300-310) swell emanating from a developing low northwest of the islands will also build Tuesday, eventually peaking Wednesday night into Thursday. Models show another medium sized and borderline long period northwest (310-320) swell affecting the islands, resulting in moderate surf next weekend. Small surf over south-facing shores will gradually decline today. A tiny, long period south (190) swell is slated to arrive Friday, bringing elevated surf to south-facing shores next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will change little through the weekend, then gradually decline through the upcoming work week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com