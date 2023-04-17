Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 17, 2023

April 17, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 07:10 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:16 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:05 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:02 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:14 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:32 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:56 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:04 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current tiny northwest (320-330) swell will dissipate today and will be followed by another tiny north (360-010) swell building Tuesday and peaking Tuesday night. Moderate, medium period northwest (300-310) swell developing from a developing low northwest of the islands will build Wednesday, eventually peaking Wednesday night into Thursday. Another moderate but longer period northwest (310-320) swell is expected next weekend. 


Small long- period south swells will continue to linger over the next few days. Breezy southerly winds will bring an increase of rough and choppy surf along south facing shores Tuesday into Wednesday. A slightly larger, long period south (190) swell is expected to arrive late Friday, bringing average to slightly above average surf to south facing shores next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will gradually decline through the upcoming work week as the winds veer to the south. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




