Puʻunēnē Aveune / Kūihelani Highway intersection. Photo credit: Wendy Osher

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public meeting on proposed improvements to Puʻunēnē Avenue between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway.

The virtual meeting will be held using Microsoft Teams on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 starting at 5:30 p.m. Click here to join the meeting, or join by phone at 808-829-4853. Phone Conference ID: 457 744 488#

Proposed improvements to Puʻunēnē Avenue between Wākea Avenue and Kūihelani Highway include: adding one travel lane in each direction; installation of drainage facilities; construction of concrete sidewalks; a retaining wall; and noise walls.

To request language interpretation, special services, or other accommodations, contact Holly Yuen at [email protected] or by telephone at (808) 692-7548 as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. TTY users may use TRS to contact HDOT.