Maui Economic Opportunity named Human Resources Administrative Specialist, Kristen Sato as its Employee of the Month.

“I know all ‘confidential’ information given to her will stay ‘confidential,’ a quality that’s very important, especially in her department,” said Mae Koyanagi, who nominated Sato for the honor.

Sato has been with MEO since March 2018.

“Her personality is sparkling and you feel like you have known her forever,” Koyanagi said. “She is very easy to talk to and never shows any annoyance with me ever, especially when I ask for impossible favors.”

For being named Employee of the Month for February, Sato earned a $150 check and an extra vacation day. She was honored at MEO’s General Staff meeting March 30. Koyanagi received $50 as the nominator.