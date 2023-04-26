Young Brothers announced the promotions of Chris Edwards to Vice President – Chief Financial Officer and Chris Martin to Vice President of Operations.

“Both of these dynamic leaders play an invaluable role in realizing initiatives that strengthen our operations across our seven ports, while steering the strategic vision of Young Brothers,” said Jay Ana, President of Young Brothers. “With their dedication and expertise, we will continue to build upon our rich legacy and set a strong foundation for the next 100 years.”

From left to right: Chris Edwards, Vice President – Chief Financial Officer and Chris Martin, Vice President of Operations. PC: courtesy

In his new role, Chris Edwards will continue strategic oversight of the company’s accounting, information services, financial planning and analysis, and forecasting functions. His role will expand to incorporate a new treasury function, which is a critical element of Young Brothers’ five-year strategic business plan to increase the company’s sustainability and autonomy for another 120 years.

Edwards has been with Young Brothers for nearly five years and previously served as the Director of Finance, where he spearheaded a $100 million capital plan to increase both shoreside and marine investments to optimize the company’s operations.

Prior to Young Brothers, Edwards held accounting and finance positions with Island Energy Services, LLC, Par Hawai‘i, and others. He holds a B.A. in accounting and an M.S. in management information systems from Texas A&M University.

Chris Martin oversees statewide operations for Young Brothers, including customer service, maintenance, facilities and security, and labor relations. Marking nearly 17 years with Young Brothers, Martin most recently worked as the Director of Terminal Operations and serves on the company’s Safety Control and Assist and Incident Command teams, where he works to improve safety performance and ensure safe terminal operations, among other duties.

Originally from Hawai‘i Island, Martin started his shipping career in 1998 with Alaska Marine Lines in Seattle. He also volunteers with Na Kama Kai, a youth education nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth by creating, conducting, and supporting ocean-based programs.

With these promotions, Young Brothers continues to develop and depend on local leadership to shepherd the company forward.