Downed power lines force closure of Lower Kula Road
Posted: 2:18 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023
Lower Kula Road is closed in both directions from Copp Road to Malia Iokepa Place due to downed power lines across the roadway. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.
