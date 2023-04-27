Maui News

Downed power lines force closure of Lower Kula Road

April 27, 2023, 2:30 PM HST
* Updated April 27, 2:31 PM
Posted: 2:18 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023

Lower Kula Road is closed in both directions from Copp Road to Malia Iokepa Place due to downed power lines across the roadway. There is no estimated time on when the road will reopen.

