Graduates will be celebrated throughout the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system this spring. A list of locations, dates and times is posted below.
Saturday, May 6
- University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Stan Sheriff Center
Commencement website
Thursday, May 11
- UH Maui College
Time 5:30 p.m.
Location: UH Maui College Great Lawn
Commencement website and livestream information
Friday, May 12
- Kapiʻolani Community College
Time: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Location: Diamond Head Theater
Commencement website
- Kauaʻi Community College
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Location: Kauaʻi CC
Commencement website
- Honolulu Community College
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Waikīkī Shell
Commencement website
- Leeward Community College
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Leeward CC Tuthill Courtyard, Puʻuloa Campus
Commencement website
Livestream
- Windward Community College
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Windward CC Palikū Theatre
Commencement website
- Hawaiʻi Community College
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Edith Kanakaʻole Multi-Purpose Stadium
Commencement website
Saturday, May 13
- University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Edith Kanakaʻole Multi-Purpose Stadium
Commencement website
Livestream
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Stan Sheriff Center
Commencement website
- College of Arts, Languages and Letters
- College of Natural Sciences
- College of Social Sciences
- College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources
- Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge
- Interdisciplinary Studies
- School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: Stan Sheriff Center
Commencement website
- College of Education
- College of Engineering
- John A. Burns School of Medicine
- Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing including Department of Dental Hygiene
- School of Architecture
- Shidler College of Business
- Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health
- William S. Richardson School of Law
- Hawaiʻi Community College–Pālamanui
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Hilton Waikoloa Village Resort
Commencement website
