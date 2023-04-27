Maui News

UH spring 2023 commencement schedule includes May 11 graduation at UHMC

April 27, 2023, 9:31 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Commencement Ceremonies file photo, courtesy of UH Maui College.

Graduates will be celebrated throughout the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system this spring. A list of locations, dates and times is posted below.

Saturday, May 6

Thursday, May 11

Friday, May 12

Saturday, May 13

  • University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo
    Time: 9 a.m.
    Location: Edith Kanakaʻole Multi-Purpose Stadium
    Commencement website
    Livestream
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
    Time: 9 a.m.
    Location: Stan Sheriff Center
    Commencement website
    • College of Arts, Languages and Letters
    • College of Natural Sciences
    • College of Social Sciences
    • College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources
    • Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge
    • Interdisciplinary Studies
    • School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
    Time: 3:30 p.m.
    Location: Stan Sheriff Center
    Commencement website
    • College of Education
    • College of Engineering
    • John A. Burns School of Medicine
    • Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing including Department of Dental Hygiene
    • School of Architecture
    • Shidler College of Business
    • Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health
    • William S. Richardson School of Law
  • Hawaiʻi Community College–Pālamanui
    Time: 4 p.m.
    Location: Hilton Waikoloa Village Resort
    Commencement website

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Unlicensed Care Home On Maui Gets Notice Of Violation 2Coast Guard Searching For Missing Australian Cruise Ship Passenger Off Hawaiʻi 3Five University Of Hawaiʻi At Manoa Grad Programs Are Among Top 75 In Us 4No Tsunami Expected After 4 1 Earthquake Off Kaʻu Coast Of Big Island 5Baldwin High Earns Top Honors At Olelo Youth Xchange Video Competition Kamehameha Maui Takes Five Awards 6Budget Bill Includes Funds For A Maui Axis Deer Program Bovine Tuberculosis Operations On Molokaʻi