Commencement Ceremonies file photo, courtesy of UH Maui College.

Graduates will be celebrated throughout the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system this spring. A list of locations, dates and times is posted below.

Saturday, May 6

University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Stan Sheriff Center

Commencement website

Thursday, May 11

UH Maui College

Time 5:30 p.m.

Location: UH Maui College Great Lawn

Commencement website and livestream information

Friday, May 12

Kapiʻolani Community College

Time: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Location: Diamond Head Theater

Commencement website

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Kauaʻi CC

Commencement website

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Waikīkī Shell

Commencement website

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Leeward CC Tuthill Courtyard, Puʻuloa Campus

Commencement website

Livestream

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Windward CC Palikū Theatre

Commencement website

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Edith Kanakaʻole Multi-Purpose Stadium

Commencement website

Saturday, May 13

University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Edith Kanakaʻole Multi-Purpose Stadium

Commencement website

Livestream

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Stan Sheriff Center

Commencement website College of Arts, Languages and Letters College of Natural Sciences College of Social Sciences College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge Interdisciplinary Studies School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Stan Sheriff Center

Commencement website College of Education College of Engineering John A. Burns School of Medicine Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing including Department of Dental Hygiene School of Architecture Shidler College of Business Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health William S. Richardson School of Law

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Hilton Waikoloa Village Resort

Commencement website