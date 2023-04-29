

























Maui Hotel & Lodging Association’s Spring Nā Kupuna appreciation event successfully delivered fresh tropical bouquets along with hotel prepared meals to more than 500 homebound seniors of Maui last week.

Starting at Kaunoa Senior Services in Pāʻia, volunteers from MHLA hotel properties and allied members, along with the Mayor’s Managing Director, Kekuhaupio “Keku” Akana, Chief of Staff, Leo Caires, and Executive Assistant, Sharon Banaag worked with Meals on Wheels to deliver to 15 routes throughout the island.

“I want to express my gratitude for the Meals on Wheels lunch and flowers so kindly provided,” said recipient of Pukalani, Stan Truitt. “The crew that delivered it was most giving and cordial and gave this kupuna smiles and joy.”

MHLA extended thanks to a list of contributors and volunteers including: Andaz Maui at Wailea, AMP Restaurants Ltd., Best Western Pioneer Inn, Council member Alice L. Lee, Courtyard Marriott Kahului Airport, Pacific Digital Signs, Fairmont Kea Lani, Four Seasons Maui at Wailea, Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, Island Art Party, Kaunoa Senior Services, Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club, Maui Floral Inc., Maui Health System, Maui Photo Hub, Nāpili Kai Beach Resort, Premier Restoration Hawaiʻi, Royal Lahaina Resort, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Wailea Beach Resort Marriott Maui

For those unable to support this event in person, donations to cover the kupuna gifts are still being accepted through the MHLA website.

Information on supporting the next MHLA event on Saturday, May 6, The Visitor Industryʻs Maui County Charity Walk, is also available on the website: www.mauihla.org.