The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is seeking proposals for its Community Enrichment and Signature Events programs. HTA will provide funding support to nonprofit organizations, projects and events occurring throughout the state from June 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.

Projects and events being funded under the Community Enrichment and Signature Events programs help to build community, foster authentic experiences for residents and visitors, and contribute to a stronger, resilient economy for Hawai‘i.

Photo: Manu Boyd with Keauhou at last year’s Hawaiian Airlines May Day event on O’ahu. PC: Hawai‘i Tourism Authority

“The fabric of Hawaiʻi – our culture, lifestyle, and traditions – are celebrated and carried forth in the programs supported by HTA’s Community Enrichment and Signature Events programs,” said John De Fries, HTA’s President and CEO. “These investments advance HTA’s commitment to Mālama Ku‘u Home, caring for our beloved home by returning the economic benefits of tourism to our communities.”

The Community Enrichment program supports community-based projects and experiences that encourage tourism diversification among the niche areas of agriculture, culture, culinary, education, health and wellness, nature, sports, and voluntourism.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Through the Signature Events program, HTA supports major festivals and events that provide a unique and enriching experience, preserve Hawai‘i’s natural resources, perpetuate Hawaiian culture by honoring its people and traditions, and celebrate the islands’ multi-cultural diversity and community. Both programs seek to build kamaʻāina leadership capacity in Hawaiʻi’s communities and organizations.

HTA is partnering with the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau, Island of Hawai‘i Visitors Bureau, Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau, O‘ahu Visitors Bureau, and Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau to administer its 2023 Community Enrichment and Signature Events programs.

“It is a privilege for HVCB and the Island Chapters to support the Community Enrichment and Signature Events programs,” said John Monahan, HVCB’s President and CEO. “Through these community-driven projects, we as residents are afforded the opportunity to share authentic and meaningful experiences with our visitors and, in doing so, engage in the values of ho‘okipa that are unique to these islands.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The deadline for applicants to submit proposals for either of the two programs is May 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. HST. Interested applicants should visit hvcb.org/cep.

RFP Informational Briefings

Virtual information sessions will be held on Zoom to help interested applicants with their understanding of HTA’s strategic direction and vision, the RFP applications, and award process. A session recording will be posted online for those who are unable to attend.

Session #1 : May 4, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register Here

: May 4, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register Here Session #2: May 8, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register Here