PC. Walmart

Walmart invites Hawaiʻi residents to check in on their health at Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All nine Hawaiʻi Walmart stores are participating, including Kahului Walmart. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like COVID-19, flu, RSV, tetanus, shingles, hepatitis, HPV and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Additionally, in-store giveaways and demos of nutrition, lifestyle and wellness products will be available at select stores.

Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to prioritize their health by providing tools and resources to seek care, improve healthy lifestyles and maintain successful habits. Knowing your health numbers is just a start, but additional information allows people to make decisions and track progress.

Walmart Wellness Day events feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B and more

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

“The summer season brings backyard barbecues, camping trips and family vacations – Wellness Day helps people get a healthy start on those adventures,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s Senior Vice President of Pharmacy. “It’s not only the free screenings and the affordable immunizations that make a difference but also the opportunity for connections between our pharmacists and the communities we serve. We deliver impactful care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We’ll continue to innovate and execute on a best-in-class health and wellness experience for our patients and customers.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these rural and underserved communities.