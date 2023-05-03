





























Grand Wailea hosts a special Mother’s Day Brunch at their signature indoor-outdoor dining venue, ‘Ikena, on Sunday, May 14th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 40-acre resort, located on Wailea Beach, offerings a prix-fixe Mother’s Day Brunch with menu highlights including Hawaiian ‘ahi nicoise, Maui company burrata and Kamuela tomato salad, and Hamakua mushroom ravioli.

Guests will also be able to choose from four carving stations offering options like smoked prime rib and honey lavender glazed roasted turkey, along with dessert options such as pineapple brown butter cake and liliko‘i meringue tart.

A portion of the proceeds from the brunch will go to Hale Makua, a charitable organization that provides compassionate health services personalized for the Maui community, with a focus on improving well-being and honoring life’s journey.

Reservations are $175 per person. Find more information HERE, including a detailed menu and reservation options.