House leadership. PC: Hawaiʻi House of Representatives.

The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives officially adjourned sine die on Thursday, marking the end of the 32nd legislative session. Throughout the past four months, House leaders said the chamber made significant progress on the priority areas of affordable housing, financial relief for low-inome families, mental health services, and protecting Hawaiʻi’s natural resources.

“The Legislature delivered priority legislation that provides financial relief and support for local families,” said Speaker Scott K. Saiki (D-25, Ala Moana, Kaka‘ako, Downtown) in a news release.

“I would like to thank the hard work and collaboration of my colleagues to build more affordable housing, provide financial relief to working families, provide mental health resources, and protect our natural environment to mitigate and adapt to climate change,” said House Majority Leader Nadine K. Nakamura (D-15, Hā‘ena, Wainiha, Hanalei, Princeville, Kīlauea, Anahola, Keālia, Kāpa‘a, portion of Wailuā, Kawaihau).

On closing day, the House passed the final version of the state budget and priority fiscal bills that include funding for the state’s critical programs and infrastructure. The measures are now prepared to become law upon Governor Josh Green M.D.’s signature.

Maui House lawmakers: Rep. Kyle T. Yamashita (D-12 Upcountry Maui); Rep. Mahina Poepoe (D-13, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i, Kaho‘olawe, portion of Kahului, Ha‘ikū, Pe‘ahi, Huelo, Nāhiku, Hāna, Kīpahulu); Rep. Troy N. Hashimoto (D-10, Waiʻehu, Wailuku, Waikapū, Sand Hills); and Rep. Justin H. Woodson. (D-9, Kahului, Puʻunēnē, portion of Wailuku). PC: Hawaiʻi House of Representatives.

“This budget represents a responsible balance between the needs of today and building a strong foundation for tomorrow. We look forward to working through the interim to continue discussions with committee chairs, departments, and others involved to continue refining the budgets of all departments,” said House Committee on Finance Chair Kyle T. Yamashita (D-12 Upcountry Maui).

In addition, the House prioritized ethics reform measures introduced on behalf of 33 recommendations made in the Commission to Improve Standards of Conduct (CISC) Final Report, convened last session as part of the House’s ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and improving public trust. The legislature also passed good government bills proposed by the State Ethics Commission, Campaign Spending Commission, Office of Elections, the Office of the Attorney General, and Office of the Honolulu Prosecutor.

“The House reaffirms that ethics reform legislation sets the tone in ensuring the highest standards of integrity among our elected officials. It reinforces our commitment to transparency, accountability, and improving public trust,” said House Committee on Judiciary Chair David A. Tarnas (D-8, North & South Kohala).

House leaders provided the following 2023 legislative highlights:

Affordable Housing

HB1397 HD1 SD2 CD1 – Establishes a supportive housing pilot program in the Statewide Office on Homelessness and Housing Solutions.

HB300 HD1 SD1 CD1 – Deposits $100 Million in FY24 and $180 Million in FY25 into the Rental Housing Revolving Fund.

HB300 HD1 SD1 CD1 – Appropriates $170 Million to plan and build teacher housing at Mililani, Waipahū, Nānākuli, Koʻolaupoko, and on the Neighbor Islands.

Tax Relief for Local Familes

HB954 HD2 SD2 CD1 – Increases the household and dependent care services tax credit for five years. Increases the refundable earned income tax credit for five years. Increases the income thresholds and credit amounts of the refundable food/excise tax credit for five years.

Energy Investments

HB300 HD1 SD1 CD1– Appropriates $100 million for the Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority to provide solar loans to low-income families.

Mental Health

HB948 HD2 SD2 CD1 – Establishes a two-year child and adolescent crisis mobile outreach team pilot program on O ʻ ahu and one neighbor island site to expand existing crisis response services.

HB950 HD1 SD1 CD1 – Authorizes psychiatrists or advanced practice registered nurses, after examination of a person for assisted community treatment indication, to request assistance from the attorney general to file an assisted community treatment petition

HB907 HD2 SD2 – Temporarily allows for the reimbursement of services provided through telehealth via an interactive telecommunications system and two-way, real-time audio-only communications in certain circumstances.

HB907 HD2 SD2 – Temporarily allows for the reimbursement of services provided through telehealth via an interactive telecommunications system and two-way, real-time audio-only communications in certain circumstances.

Natural Resources

HB953 HD1 SD1 CD1 – Requires DLNR to develop and publish a website and mobile application that includes the application processes, including a means of collecting any fees, for a permit, license, or reservation needed to conduct recreational and commercial activities in the State. Requires DLNR to make available existing application processes in a digital format to be used on the website and mobile application. Appropriates funds for the establishment of the website and mobile application.

HB300 HD1 SD1 CD1 – $194 million to protect manage, and restore natural resources, including native forests, native plants and animals, aquatic resources, coastal lands, and freshwater resources.

HB300 HD1 SD1 CD1 – $44 million in Capital Improvement Projects for state parks, public land management, and conservation activities, statewide.

HB300 HD1 SD1 CD1 – $60 million for boating and ocean resources renovations and improvements statewide.

Public Safety

SB1230 SD2 HD1 CD1 – Prohibits firearms in certain locations and premises. Requires possession and disclosure of a license to carry. Prohibits leaving an unsecured firearm in a vehicle unattended. Prohibits consuming or being under the influence of alcohol, an intoxicating liquor, or a controlled substance when carrying a firearm. Prohibits carrying or possessing firearms on certain private property without express authorization. Requires annual reports from the department of the attorney general on carry licenses. Amends the requirements for, and revocation of, firearms permits and licenses. Amends the disqualification of persons from owning, possessing, or controlling a firearm. Expands the qualified immunity for health care providers who provide information on firearms applicants to include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses.

Government Reform

CISC Proposals