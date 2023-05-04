Maui News

Lawmakers announce passage of bills to help end traffic fatalities

May 4, 2023, 4:34 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Senate Transportation Committee Chair Chris Lee (D – Senate District 25, Kailua, Waimānalo, Hawai‘i Kai), and House Transportation Committee Chair Chris Todd (D – House District 3, Puna, Hilo).

Lawmakers were joined by families of victims, school leaders, and community advocacy groups to announce the passage of key bills that will help end traffic fatalities on our streets.

The action comes following multiple traffic fatalities near schools this year.

Senate Bill 1086 and House Bill 600 empower the state, county, schools, and community members to directly collaborate on efforts to make streets safer and provide significant funding to fast-track improvements to help end traffic fatalities. Both bills passed unanimously in the House and the Senate.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Hawaiʻi has seen record fatalities on our streets, and these measures will make a serious and significant investment in rebuilding our roads, crosswalks, sidewalks, and bike lanes,” said Senate Transportation Committee Chair Chris Lee (D – Senate District 25, Kailua, Waimānalo, Hawai‘i Kai). “This will better separate cars from people, give kids and kūpuna safer ways to get around, and ultimately save lives.”

“These bills represent a critical step forward towards safer communities for all of our residents and visitors,” said House Transportation Committee Chair Chris Todd (D – House District 3, Puna, Hilo). “We all deserve safer roadsand walkways, and I am very excited that the Legislature has taken a stand for pedestrian and commuter safety.” 

Both bills now head to the Governor for his consideration and approval.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Provide Update On Fatal Shooting On Molokaʻi 2Child Found Unresponsive At Resort Pool Area On Maui Police Say No Foul Play Is Suspected 3Salvage Begins Of Grounded Vessel Near Culturally Significant Birthing Stone In Lahiana 4Grand Wailea Hosts Special Mothers Day Brunch May 14 5Maui Entertainment Arts Community May 4 May 10 6Kamehameha Schools Maui Students Paint A Mural With A Message At Kahului Airport