Senate Transportation Committee Chair Chris Lee (D – Senate District 25, Kailua, Waimānalo, Hawai‘i Kai), and House Transportation Committee Chair Chris Todd (D – House District 3, Puna, Hilo).

Lawmakers were joined by families of victims, school leaders, and community advocacy groups to announce the passage of key bills that will help end traffic fatalities on our streets.

The action comes following multiple traffic fatalities near schools this year.

Senate Bill 1086 and House Bill 600 empower the state, county, schools, and community members to directly collaborate on efforts to make streets safer and provide significant funding to fast-track improvements to help end traffic fatalities. Both bills passed unanimously in the House and the Senate.

“Hawaiʻi has seen record fatalities on our streets, and these measures will make a serious and significant investment in rebuilding our roads, crosswalks, sidewalks, and bike lanes,” said Senate Transportation Committee Chair Chris Lee (D – Senate District 25, Kailua, Waimānalo, Hawai‘i Kai). “This will better separate cars from people, give kids and kūpuna safer ways to get around, and ultimately save lives.”

“These bills represent a critical step forward towards safer communities for all of our residents and visitors,” said House Transportation Committee Chair Chris Todd (D – House District 3, Puna, Hilo). “We all deserve safer roadsand walkways, and I am very excited that the Legislature has taken a stand for pedestrian and commuter safety.”

Both bills now head to the Governor for his consideration and approval.