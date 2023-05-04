Maui Business

State announces distribution of payment from $141M settlement with Intuit

May 4, 2023, 4:52 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

State officials with the Office of Consumer Protection say consumers who were “deceived” by TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. into paying for free tax services will begin receiving checks from a multi-million multi-state settlement announced in May 2022.

Approximately 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the settlement. Up to 15,904 Hawaiʻi consumers who were impacted, will receive checks in the mail, according to a department press release.

The money available to be returned to Hawai‘i consumers is more than $481,135. Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement. Checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.

“This settlement compensates Hawai‘i residents who were tricked into paying for tax preparation services that should have been free,” said Hawaiʻi Office of Consumer Protection Executive Director Mana Moriarty. “This is a reminder that companies who mislead the public and engage in deceptive practices will be held accountable for their actions.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James, with assistance from the attorneys general of Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, announced a $141 million multistate agreement with Intuit. The states argued that the company deceived millions of low-income Americans into paying for tax services that should have been free. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the agreement. 

Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. Consumers who are eligible for a payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting.

These consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically, without filing a claim. Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week. The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, please visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Provide Update On Fatal Shooting On Molokaʻi 2Child Found Unresponsive At Resort Pool Area On Maui Police Say No Foul Play Is Suspected 3Salvage Begins Of Grounded Vessel Near Culturally Significant Birthing Stone In Lahiana 4Grand Wailea Hosts Special Mothers Day Brunch May 14 5Maui Entertainment Arts Community May 4 May 10 6Kamehameha Schools Maui Students Paint A Mural With A Message At Kahului Airport