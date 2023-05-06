Lia Kuo, Hilo High School (left); and Cailyn Omuro, Maui High School (right).

Today, Representative Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced three finalists in the US House of Representatives Artistic Discovery Contest, a high school art competition in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and US territories to showcase their artistic talent.

The finalists were selected by three local renowned artists: Kirk Kurokawa, based on Maui; Brook Parker from Kahaluʻu, Oʻahu; and Iliahi Anthony, based in Hilo

The top three high school finalists from the Second Congressional District are:

Cailyn Omuro, Maui High School.

Lia Kuo, Hilo High School.

Tiffany Castillo, Leilehua High School.

The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the US Capitol in the Cannon tunnel, which Members of Congress use every day as well as tens of thousands of visitors. The winning artwork is also featured on the House.gov Congressional Art Competition page and on Congresswoman Tokuda’s website and social media pages.

The finalists will be unveiled at a special event today, Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum, Multi Purpose Room.

Photo by Tiffany Castillo, Leilehua High School