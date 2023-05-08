Maui News

Hawaiʻi flags lowered to mourn Texas victims

May 8, 2023, 10:01 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag to be flown at half-staff following gun violence in Texas.

The flag order is for flags at the State Capitol and all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, from the time of this order on Monday, May 8, through sunset on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

“We lower the flags in solemn remembrance of the victims of gun violence in Allen, Texas and with healing wishes for all the families and loved ones who are hurting,” said Gov. Green. “Every leader in America needs to work together to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Department Seeks Help With Information On Missing Woman 2More Than 100 Kamehameha High School Seniors Earn College Associate Degrees 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 7 2023 4Mongoose Captured On Kauaʻi At Nawiliwili Harbor 544th Maui Charity Walk Raises More Than 1m 6Morissette With Special Guest Jay R June 11 At The Maui Arts Cultural Center