Maui Now photo (May 8, 2023)

Two Maui businesses are among the latest XLR8HI cohort in Hawaiʻi, whose mission is to improve the Hawaiʻi ecosystem and better the community.

C.U.T. Market on Main Street in Wailuku, Maui is a curated boutique featuring preloved clothing and merchandise. Breach LLC in Kīhei, Maui is a partner for sustainable event services and innovative industry products on the Valley Isle.

They are among a list of 13 Hawaiʻi businesses that participated as part of the latest XLR8HI preX cohort, an investment readiness and business scaling hyper-accelerator program.

The participating businesses each offer innovative products and solutions aimed at making a positive impact in healthcare, wellness, food and beverage, and sustainability space.

“At XLR8HI, our mission has always been to improve the Hawaiʻi ecosystem and better our communities. In the last two years, we’ve joined forces with over 100 Hawaiʻi businesses from various sectors and stages to accelerate their entrepreneurial journeys and reach our collective goal” said XLR8HI® managing partner, Omar Sultan.

The preX community is diverse and includes accomplished entrepreneurs, investors, and experts in Hawaiʻi, who are eager to share their proven strategies and help local business owners thrive.

Each cohort, the XLR8HI team carefully selects companies with the goal of creating a unique space that encourages networking and collaboration. This space enables participants to come together in a meaningful way, and leverage their collective knowledge, skills, resources, and networks to overcome challenges and propel their business forward.

The preX community includes over 100 businesses. “Our work here is far from over,” said Sultan. preX is currently recruiting for its seventh cohort taking place this June with applications due by Sunday, May 21. Founders and small business owners across Hawaiʻi are encouraged to apply.

Sign up HERE for virtual preX Info Session on Tuesday, May 16 to meet the team behind the program and hear directly from the alumni about their preX experience. Learn more about the program and apply for the upcoming cohort at the XLR8HI website.

ovation and inclusivity within Hawaii’s entrepreneurial community. Anchored in ALOHA, XLR8HI brings together people, ideas, and opportunities to drive entrepreneurship and innovation forward for a more thriving and abundant Hawaiʻi. Our team has over a decade of experience investing in Hawaii’s startups and small businesses, and our work has been recognized nationally by the SBA, EDA, and even Forbes.