Jared Sawada. PC: file photos courtesy University of Hawaiʻi.

Keanu Akina. PC: wygolf.net

Another local golfer, Keanu Akina of Kahuku, advanced through the US Open local qualifier at Riverton Country Club in Wyoming earlier today. He shot a 6-under 66 and won a playoff to claim one of two spots that moved on to the final stage of qualifying.

Former University of Hawaiʻi golfer Jared Sawada of Mililani fired a 6-under 66 to claim second place yesterday at Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

Anson Cabello of Kahului, Maui advanced out of US Open local qualifying two weeks ago at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course in Kahului.

Cabello, who is a junior golfer, will have a chance to continue his path to this year’s US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18. Final qualifying takes place at 10 sites throughout the US on May 22 and June 5.

*This post was updated to include additional information about Akina’s finish from today’s qualifying event.