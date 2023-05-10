Maui News

Two more local golfers advances to final qualifying for the US Open

May 10, 2023, 9:21 AM HST
* Updated May 10, 3:44 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Jared Sawada. PC: file photos courtesy University of Hawaiʻi.
Keanu Akina. PC: wygolf.net

Another local golfer, Keanu Akina of Kahuku, advanced through the US Open local qualifier at Riverton Country Club in Wyoming earlier today. He shot a 6-under 66 and won a playoff to claim one of two spots that moved on to the final stage of qualifying.

Former University of Hawaiʻi golfer Jared Sawada of Mililani fired a 6-under 66 to claim second place yesterday at Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif.

Anson Cabello of Kahului, Maui advanced out of US Open local qualifying two weeks ago at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course in Kahului.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Cabello, who is a junior golfer, will have a chance to continue his path to this year’s US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18. Final qualifying takes place at 10 sites throughout the US on May 22 and June 5.

*This post was updated to include additional information about Akina’s finish from today’s qualifying event.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Two Maui Businesses Accelerate Their Growth As Part Of Entrepreneurial Cohort 2Maui Among Top Spots In Us News World Report Best Vacations Lists 3Vehicle Accident On Pulehu Road Downs Pole And Lines Repairs Underway 4Foodland Celebrates 75 Years In Hawaiʻi 5Bishop Larry Silva To Bless Sculpture On Maui Honoring Saint Damien 6Maui Police Department Seeks Help With Information On Missing Woman