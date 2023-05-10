A fire off of Hōkiokio Place in West Maui burned an estimated 3/4 of an acre of light brush on Tuesday night and forced the temporary closure of the road for about an hour overnight.

The fire was first reported at 10:48 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 along Hōkiokio near the Lahaina Bypass. Hōkiokio was closed between the Honoapiʻilani Highway and the Lahaina Bypass until around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10.

Maui Fire Department officials say the fire was 100% contained at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, and extinguished at 12:11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews battled the blaze with winds blowing upslope at 10-15 mph.

Responding Units included: Engine 3, Ladder 3, Tanker 3, and Engine 11.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.