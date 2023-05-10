Haleakala National Park staff gather to share information about different career paths during National Park Week 2023.

Haleakalā National Park hosts a free workshop on writing federal resumes and applying to federal jobs. The workshop is open to the public will be held at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College in Kahului from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The workshop will guide attendees through the process of crafting a federal resume. Participants will also gain insights into navigating USAjobs.gov, the federal government’s official employment site, to successfully apply for federal positions.

The public is invited to discover the potential of a career in the National Park Service.

For those unable to attend but interested in learning how to write a federal resume, visit the USAjobs.gov events site https://www.usajobs.gov/Notification/Events for information on upcoming events.