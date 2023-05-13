Maui News

Hirono reintroduces legislation to promote teaching of AANHPI history in public schools

May 13, 2023, 9:15 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono Headshot. (File photo)

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) reintroduced legislation to promote the teaching of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history in public schools.

The Teaching Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander History Act seeks to help increase awareness of the history, contributions and experiences of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in the United States so that more students across the nation understand and appreciate the role that members of these communities have played in shaping and building America.

Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Representative Grace Meng (D-NY).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month is an opportunity to recognize AANHPI individuals and communities that have contributed to the development and enhancement of American life and culture,” said Sen. Hirono. “But too often, the teaching of AANHPI history has been limited to passing references or minor footnotes that barely scratch the surface of our diverse and resilient communities.”

Specifically, the Teaching Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander History Act would:

  • Require grant applications from Presidential and Congressional Academies to include Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history as part of their American history and civics programs offered to students and teachers.
  • Encourage the inclusion of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history in national and state tests administered through the National Assessment of Educational Progress.
  • Promote collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution’s Asian Pacific American Center to develop innovative programming regarding Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history.

“I am proud to join Representative Meng in reintroducing the Teaching Asian Pacific American History Act so that public school students across the US can better understand the racism and prejudice that members of the AANHPI community have endured, as well as the many achievements and contributions they have made to our communities,” Hirono said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The full text of the bill is available here.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Breaking 98th Maui Fair Postponed Again Community Must Wait Another Year 2Mauis Local Film Industry Making A Mark With Moku Moku Production In Makawao 3Hana Highway Closed At Alelele Point Near Kipahulu In Wake Of Recent Rockfall 4Paʻia Bay Coffee Bar Opens In New Location With Expanded Menu And Seating 5Events Honor Fallen Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran Mfd Bids Farewell 6Maui Humane Society Ceo Stephen Mackinnon Resigns Search Underway For New Leader