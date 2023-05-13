Sen. Mazie K. Hirono Headshot. (File photo)

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) reintroduced legislation to promote the teaching of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history in public schools.

The Teaching Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander History Act seeks to help increase awareness of the history, contributions and experiences of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in the United States so that more students across the nation understand and appreciate the role that members of these communities have played in shaping and building America.

Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Representative Grace Meng (D-NY).

“Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month is an opportunity to recognize AANHPI individuals and communities that have contributed to the development and enhancement of American life and culture,” said Sen. Hirono. “But too often, the teaching of AANHPI history has been limited to passing references or minor footnotes that barely scratch the surface of our diverse and resilient communities.”

Specifically, the Teaching Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander History Act would:

Require grant applications from Presidential and Congressional Academies to include Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history as part of their American history and civics programs offered to students and teachers.

Encourage the inclusion of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history in national and state tests administered through the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

Promote collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution’s Asian Pacific American Center to develop innovative programming regarding Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history.

“I am proud to join Representative Meng in reintroducing the Teaching Asian Pacific American History Act so that public school students across the US can better understand the racism and prejudice that members of the AANHPI community have endured, as well as the many achievements and contributions they have made to our communities,” Hirono said.

The full text of the bill is available here.