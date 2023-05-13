Stock Photo (Pixabay)

Make Music Hawaiʻi has opened online registration for all performers and venues to participate on June 21 for global Make Music Day.

Make Music Day is a free, annual daylong indoor and outdoor music celebration that occurs on the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year.

This is an opportunity for Hawaiʻi artists to join hundreds of thousands of artists around the world as the planet celebrates Make Music Day in over 1,000 cities and 120 countries.

This year, Make Music Hawaiʻi, the official Hawaiʻi chapter of Make Music Day, is expanding its outreach to Kauaʻi, in addition to returning with free concerts and performances on Oʻahu, Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island.

Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music is open to anyone who wants to take part. Thousands of amateur musicians play in public spaces, often for their first time.

Make Music Hawaiʻi is asking local musicians and vocalists to join the worldwide celebration of music and register to perform. In addition, the nonprofit is looking for venues to host the free concerts.

New participants will need to create a Performer or Venue profile. Go to MakeMusicHawaii.org and click on the “Register for Make Music Day 2023” button.

Musician and Vocalist registration:

Interested musicians and vocalists will need to create a Performer Profile that includes a bio, images, music samples and social media tags.

Everyone in Hawaiʻi is welcome and encouraged to create a performer profile no matter their musical style, musical skill, or musical background.

Venue Registration:

Interested venues will need to create a Venue Profile that includes a background on the venue, images, genre of performances, concert needs and social media tags.

All types of businesses or venues are encouraged to register such as shops, cafes, bars, museums, libraries, community gardens and standard musical venues; however, access to the public must be free.

Once profiles are completed both musicians and venues will have access to hundreds of other participants for Make Music Day and can reach out to each other to organize the concert.

Make Music Hawaiʻi will also be producing several concerts across the state and will be looking for musicians and vocalists.

“This is our fourth year hosting Make Music Day in Hawaiʻi and we are looking to expand our list of performers and venues across the state to demonstrate the power of music to unite and uplift people, to spread joy and to build community,” said Nalani Jenkins, Founder of Make Music Hawaiʻi, President of 721, LLC and founding member of Nā Leo Pilimehana. “Our goal is to make this year’s festival our most inclusive ever.”

For more information, visit www.makemusicday.org.