The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile marker 0 and 3, in the vicinity of N. High Street and the King Kamehameha Golf Course, beginning Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between ʻĀholo Road and Lahainaluna Road beginning Tuesday, May 16 through Thursday, May 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for landscaping and curbside cleanup.

Lahaina to Kāʻanapali: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile marker 22.7 to 25.8, in the vicinity of Leialiʻi Parkway and Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, beginning Wednesday, May 17 through Friday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

Wailea: Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with Okolani Drive, on Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic light installation at Okolani Drive and Mīkoi Place. Kilohana Drive may be used as access through the area during work hours.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) —

Makawao (night work): Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 4.2 to 5.2, in the vicinity of Old Haleakalā Highway, beginning Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for milling and paving of roadway.

— Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kula: Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 5.9 to 9.1, in the vicinity of Haleakalā Crater Road to Kula Highway, on Monday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising, deadwood and debris removal.

Kula: Single lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction at the highway’s intersection with Haleakalā Highway, on Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Kukona Place and Kealiʻi Drive, beginning Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for road cutting for sewer lateral installation and repaving. Center lane will be used to divert traffic during this time.