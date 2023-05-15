Maui Memorial Ride on Saturday, May 20. PC: Maui Bicycling League

The Maui Bicycling League will host its Annual Ride of Silence on Saturday, May 20 starting at 8:45 a.m. Maui joins more than 400 locations across the globe in hosting a Ride of Silence event.

This event, which is held annually in conjunction with Bike Month, memorializes and honors cyclists who have been hit or killed while riding. Participants will wear white and ride 13 miles together in silence on the Maui Veterans Highway “Mokulele” Bike Path from Kīhei to Kahului and back.

Those who wish to participate in a longer ride are invited to extend their ride to Mākena Landing Beach Park for an additional 20.8 miles and a total of 34 miles roundtrip.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Following the event, the group will gather for advocacy updates and refreshments courtesy of Robin Hagen in memory of her husband Karl. Karl tragically passed away in 2014 after being struck by an impaired driver while he was riding in a bike lane along the Piʻilani Highway.

Maui Bicycling League Invites the Public to Participate in Annual Advocacy Event.

“This annual event serves as an opportunity to raise awareness for the increasing need for safer, inclusive, and accessible streets. Unfortunately, collisions are on the rise, and we will be honoring four riders this year. Many of these injuries and deaths are due to the influence of impaired driving and speeding,” said Saman Dias, Maui Bicycling League Chair, “It is clear we need better infrastructure, policy, and enforcement on Maui. While funds are being invested for planning, very little ends up being put towards protected bikeways. With soaring gas prices, increased traffic and growing environmental concerns, we should be making more of an effort to encourage cycling and implement better bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure on Maui.”

Maui Bicycling League welcomes residents and visitors, public officials, and police officers to participate in this event. There is no cost to attend the Ride of Silence and registration is required. The event will be led by trained volunteer ride leaders.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information and registration is available here.