Update: 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 15

Baldwin High School will reopen on Tuesday, May 16, on a normal schedule. Repairs to a broken water valve on Kaʻahumanu Avenue are anticipated to be complete on Monday afternoon/evening. Families are being notified by the school.

Original Post:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Baldwin High School’s campus is closed to students today, Monday, May 15, 2023, for in-person learning due to a water outage, according to the state Department of Education. Students and families have been notified by the school. An estimated repair time is being determined.