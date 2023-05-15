Maui News

Water outage forces temporary closure of Baldwin High School on Monday, May 15

May 15, 2023, 10:53 AM HST
* Updated May 15, 1:26 PM
Update: 12:30 p.m., Monday, May 15

Baldwin High School will reopen on Tuesday, May 16, on a normal schedule. Repairs to a broken water valve on Kaʻahumanu Avenue are anticipated to be complete on Monday afternoon/evening. Families are being notified by the school.

Original Post:

Baldwin High School’s campus is closed to students today, Monday, May 15, 2023, for in-person learning due to a water outage, according to the state Department of Education. Students and families have been notified by the school. An estimated repair time is being determined.

