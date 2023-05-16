Lahaina Hongwanji Mission. File photo credit: Melanie Agrabante.

A free AARP Hawaiʻi virtual bon dance class takes place on May 23 at 10 a.m. Participants are invited to get some exercise and learn basic bon dance steps and movements ahead of this summer’s bon dance season.

Register for a Zoom link to the class by going to the AARP Hawaiʻi website at aarp.org/hi or the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page and clicking n the Upcoming Events tab to see and register for all the events AARP offers. Registration is also being accepted by phone at 877-926-8300.

The virtual class will also explain the history and cultural significance of the Obon season and bon dancing.