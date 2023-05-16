Maui police conducted an investigation into a hit-and-run crash reported on the Honoapiʻilani Highway at Waikō in Waikapū. Background images via: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. (11:47 a.m., 5/16/23)

A Lahaina man was arrested Tuesday morning, following a hit-and-run crash in which he allegedly struck a moped with his sedan and fled the scene, police said.

The crash was reported at 10:12 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 on the Honoapiʻilani Highway, about 85 feet south of Wilikona Place in Waikapū, Maui.

Police arrested 38-year-old Jermaine Mudong of Lahaina on suspicion of first degree negligent injury, collisions involving serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, and third degree promotion of a detrimental drug. He was later released pending investigation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Police say Mudong, was driving an orange 2004 Pontiac sedan, and was traveling southbound on the Honoapiʻilani Highway. According to police reports, the sedan rear-ended a blue 2021 Zhong moped that was also traveling southbound.

Police say that as a result of the collision, the moped operator, a 32-year-old Wailuku woman became caught in the undercarriage of the sedan and was dragged for a significant distance before becoming dislodged.

The victim sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center, where she remains. Police say the operator of the moped was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The operator of the sedan fled the scene without rendering any aid, according to police reports. A good Samaritan reportedly followed the sedan and contacted the police, who were able to locate and stop the vehicle in the Olowalu area.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that alcohol and drugs are a contributing factor in this crash. The involvement of speed has yet to be determined as the investigation is ongoing.

The crash forced the closure of the Honoapiʻilani Highway between Waikō and Kūihelani for more than two and a half hours while police conducted a traffic investigation. The road was reopened at 12:51 p.m. on Monday.