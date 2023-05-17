Movies at the Old Prison. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

Finding Sandalwood Mountain, a documentary dedicated to the story of the Chinese migration to Hawaiʻi, will be screened at this month’s “Movies at the Old Prison” that will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

The movie, shot in Hawaiʻi and China, is the only film to date that chronicles the complete, unabridged history of the Chinese migrants who came to Hawaiʻi.

Five years in the making, this documentary portrays the way Chinese people in Hawaiʻi overcame hardship and discrimination, and succeeded in changing the history of both Hawaiʻi and China forever. It features the lives of men from Hawaiʻi’s history such as Chun Ah Fong (Hawaiʻi’s Chinese Merchant Prince), Sun Yat Sen (the Father of Modern China) and Hiram Fong (the First Asian US Senator).

Through hours of in-depth research and rare, never before seen interviews, Finding Sandalwood Mountain offers a lot to learn on the rich heritage of the Chinese population in Hawaiʻi, especially their legacy and influence on Hawaiʻi’s history. The film also sheds light on the unique relationship that exists today between Hawaiʻi and modern China.

The producers believe that this film has a deep and profound message that is particularly suited for the third and fourth generation Chinese in Hawaiʻi whose families were blessed by migrating to Hawaiʻi.

Please bring your own blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the movie on the lawn of the Old Lahaina Prison. The historical Old Prison is located on the corner of Prison and Waineʻe streets. Free parking is available at the county parking lot located on Prison and Front streets.

Movies at the Old Prison is a community program of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation held on the last Saturday of every month. Support for this month’s event is provided by the members of Lahaina Restoration Foundation with the contribution of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise.

For more information, please visit www.LahainaRestoration.org