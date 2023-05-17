Mikey Mina

This months popular Hawaiian Music Series will be held on Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. on the Baldwin Home Museum lawn and will feature local musician and singer Mikey Mina.

Mikey Mina enjoys performing locally at various venues. He performed at the 94th Maui Fair

with Uncle Richard Hoʻopiʻi and Jonathan Kaonohi singing Kaula ʻIli and more recently at Maui

Coffee Attic. In addition to that, Mina has recently released his first single “Paniolo Days,” produced by Kamakoa Lindsey-Asing (January 2022).

This concert is part of Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s free Hawaiian Music Series, held on the last Thursday of every month.

The Hawaiian Music Series, now in its 15th year, offers free Hawaiian Music concerts under the stars and Lahaina moon, to the community and visitors alike. These evenings of music feature talented local musicians and are held on Baldwin Home Museum lawn. The Baldwin House Museum is in the heart of Lahaina, on the corner of Front and Dickenson Streets.

Please bring your own blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn of the Baldwin Home Museum, since chairs are limited.

Paid parking is available on Dickenson Street, behind the Baldwin Home Museum. Parking fees support this community event, all cultural activities, historic sites and museums under the care of Lahaina Restoration Foundation.