Crime Statistics

Maui police seek help in locating man wanted on outstanding warrants

May 17, 2023, 3:25 PM HST
Bucky James Torres-Balbirona

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Bucky James Torres-Balbirona.

Police say the man is wanted on three outstanding warrants of arrest totaling $45,000 for allegations including: second degree burglary, first degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, first degree unauthorized control of a propelled motor vehicle, second degree promotion of a dangerous drug, fourth degree theft, first degree theft, second degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, fourth degree criminal property damage, driving without a license, and fourth degree attempted theft.

Police say Torres-Balbirona is 5-feet 10-inches tall, 142 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Torres-Balbirona’s current whereabouts is encouraged to call MPD at 808-553-5355. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

*The public is reminded that the above information is provided by authorities, and all parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

