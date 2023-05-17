Maui News

Memorial Day/Graduation weekend Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign starts May 18

May 17, 2023, 6:48 PM HST
Impaired Driving Enforcement. Maui Now graphic.

Starting this Thursday, May 18, 2023, and continuing through the Memorial Day holiday, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. The public can expect an increase in police presence utilizing unmarked vehicles. 

Officers will be looking for impaired drivers at various locations to address the dangerous and often deadly consequences of impaired driving over the High School graduation and Memorial Day weekend. 

Motorists can expect the Maui Police Department to take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving. “Our goal is to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” according to a department news release.

The Maui Police Department’s DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe by adhering to the following tips: 

  • Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating. 
  • Before drinking, designate a sober driver.
  • If you have been drinking, utilize a car service, take a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member. 
  • If you see an impaired driver on the road, call the Maui Police Department to report it. You could save a life. 
  • If you know someone about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take their keys. Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

