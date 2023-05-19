Kamehameha Schools Maui recipients; Photo Credit: Kumu Kaylee Amaral of KS Maui (left to right: Naomi Cooper, Kilinaheikealaula Robinson, Gabriella Pinheiro, Christine Christensen)

This past week, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association awarded a total of $61,500 in scholarships to Maui high school and college students. Twenty-four outstanding individuals were awarded through three scholarship programs: the UH Maui College Hospitality and Culinary Program, the Academy of Hospitality program and the MHLA Member Program.

Through the UH Maui College Hospitality and Culinary Program, six students were recognized by their department coordinators as outstanding achievers who exhibit potential industry leadership. Tricha Arquero, McKenna Lickle and Malorie Murakami of the Culinary Programs and John Cudal, Zena Garcia and Rena Leeber of the Hospitality Programs each recieved $2,500 towards tuition.

Photos set: Maui High School Recipients – Triston Lewis, Deseree Soriano and Deanne Suehisa; Photo Credit: Maui High School (names listed)

Through the Maui AOHT scholarship program, selected students of academic excellence who have chosen to a career path within the Hawaii Visitor Industry were each awarded $3,000 towards tuition. This year, three seniors of Maui Highʻs graduating class were awarded this scholarship; Triston Lewis, Deseree Soriano and Deanne Suehisa.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lastly, 15 additional scholarships were awarded through the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association Member Program. This program is designed to encourage and benefit our members and their children in seeking higher education.

Scholarships of $2,500 were awareded to students of membersʻ families who display excellence in academic achievement, leadership, and community service. This yearʻs recipients included: Joanna Marie Acosta, Tiana Agres, Taylor Barroga, Deyna Buck, Juliana Beatrix Cruz, Kami Echiverri, Kailani Ibanez, Mary-Elsie Koka, Haylee Lundberg, Danica Mae Palacio, Jarred Peros, Gabriella Pinheiro, D’Marco Rabang, Kilinaheikealaula Robinson and Dylan Noah Sagon.

Photos set: Maui High School Recipients; Photo Credit: Maui High School (names listed)

Funding for these scholarships are provided by the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association’s “Excellence in Education” Golf Tournament. The 2023 Excellence in Education Golf Tournament will be held this year on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 with proceeds benefiting more hospitality leaders to come.