The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary boating safety class aims to help boaters learn to operate their vessels safely while protecting the environment. (File photo)

On May 27 at 8 a.m., the Maui Flotilla of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will host a free boating safety class at the Maui Whale Sanctuary, located at 726 S. Kīhei Rd. in Kīhei.

This class is open to the public and will cover a range of topics related to boating safety, including navigation rules, boating regulations, and how to handle emergency situations on the water.

According to the organization’s news release, the class is ideal for those who are new to boating or for experienced boaters who want to refresh their knowledge of boating safety practices. By participating in the class, boaters can learn how to operate their vessel safely and confidently while also protecting the environment.

The Maui Flotilla of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary provides free vessel safety checks and boating safety classes throughout the year.

To register for the boating safety class, those interested can contact Denise Ankrum at 808-244-6828 or visit mauiboatclass.com.

Pre-registration is required and course materials are included.

