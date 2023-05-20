Maui Business

100 Women Who Care Maui finds fast, simple, and effective way to raise $20K each quarter

May 20, 2023, 4:50 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

100+ Women Who Care Maui meets in local restaurant venues such as Oceans Vodka and The Maui Country Club that host the group free of charge – so every penny raised goes to the local charity. In March, $22,100 was raised for LOVE THE SEA.

The group, 100+ Women Who Care Maui has raised more than $425,000 for local nonprofits or causes since starting in 2014.

The group meets four times per year and is now raising more than $20,000 for a Maui nonprofit at each meeting.

Debbie Benton, a volunteer organizer, provided a breakdown of funds raised during the last four meetings: 

  • Quarter 3, Sept 7, 2022 – $19,700 – Maui Foodbank Backpack Buddies
  • Quarter 4, Dec 7, 2022 – $20,900 for Maui Historical Society (Bailey House Museum/Hale Hōʻikeʻike) 
  • Quarter 1, March 7, 2023 – $22,100 for LOVE THE SEA
  • Quarter 2, May 10, 2023 – $20,950 for Maui Search and Rescue
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The group meets for one hour, four times a year, and each member brings a check for $100 or more. Any member can nominate local charities, nonprofits, or worthy causes, whose names are put into a bowl. Then. three names are drawn at random during each meeting.

The 100+ Women Who Care Maui member, or a representative from the nonprofit, makes a 5-minute presentation about her nominated cause. All members who are present and current with donations, vote with a secret ballot, for one of the three causes.

All members and guests write their checks out to the cause that receives the most votes, they’re on the spot. “It’s fast, simple, and amazingly effective. Plus, all the money stays right here in Maui County,” according to the organization’s website.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Future gatherings are planned on Sept. 6, 2023 from 5-6 p.m. at Ocean’s Vodka; Dec. 5, 2023 an March 5, from 6-7 p.m. at Maui Country Club; May 8, 2023 TBA; and Sept. 11, 2024 from 6-7 p.m. at The Mill House.

100+ Women Who Care Maui meets in local restaurant venues such as Oceans Vodka and The Maui Country Club that host the group free of charge – so every penny raised goes to the local charity. In May, $20,950 was raised for Maui Search and Rescue.
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Resident Spots Snake Near Construction Zone In Pukalani Maui 2Maui Real Property Tax Sale Set For May 23 In Kihei 311 New Public Pre K Classrooms Underway Including Two On Maui 4Maui Police Seek Help In Locating Man Wanted On Outstanding Warrants 2 5Utility Lines Down In Kahului Result In Road Closure Power Outages 6Driver In Hit And Run Crash In Waikapu Maui Arrested On Suspicion Of Negligent Injury