100+ Women Who Care Maui meets in local restaurant venues such as Oceans Vodka and The Maui Country Club that host the group free of charge – so every penny raised goes to the local charity. In March, $22,100 was raised for LOVE THE SEA.

The group, 100+ Women Who Care Maui has raised more than $425,000 for local nonprofits or causes since starting in 2014.

The group meets four times per year and is now raising more than $20,000 for a Maui nonprofit at each meeting.

Debbie Benton, a volunteer organizer, provided a breakdown of funds raised during the last four meetings:

Quarter 3, Sept 7, 2022 – $19,700 – Maui Foodbank Backpack Buddies

Quarter 4, Dec 7, 2022 – $20,900 for Maui Historical Society (Bailey House Museum/Hale Hōʻikeʻike)

Quarter 1, March 7, 2023 – $22,100 for LOVE THE SEA

Quarter 2, May 10, 2023 – $20,950 for Maui Search and Rescue

The group meets for one hour, four times a year, and each member brings a check for $100 or more. Any member can nominate local charities, nonprofits, or worthy causes, whose names are put into a bowl. Then. three names are drawn at random during each meeting.

The 100+ Women Who Care Maui member, or a representative from the nonprofit, makes a 5-minute presentation about her nominated cause. All members who are present and current with donations, vote with a secret ballot, for one of the three causes.

All members and guests write their checks out to the cause that receives the most votes, they’re on the spot. “It’s fast, simple, and amazingly effective. Plus, all the money stays right here in Maui County,” according to the organization’s website.

Future gatherings are planned on Sept. 6, 2023 from 5-6 p.m. at Ocean’s Vodka; Dec. 5, 2023 an March 5, from 6-7 p.m. at Maui Country Club; May 8, 2023 TBA; and Sept. 11, 2024 from 6-7 p.m. at The Mill House.