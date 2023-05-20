





















Hilton Grand Vacations partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui to assist the organization with the beautification of its Lahaina Clubhouse today (Saturday, May 20, 2023).

Team members helped to paint the door trims and walls of its 7,000-square-foot facility.

The initiative is part of HGV’s national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America under its corporate social responsibility program – HGV Serves. Other recent HGV Serves activities include beach and road cleanups, Easter basket making for kupuna and participation in HLTA’s Annual Charity Walk.