Maui News

Hilton Grand Vacations partners with Boys & Girls Clubs to beautify Lahaina Clubhouse

May 20, 2023, 5:03 PM HST
  • Hilton Grand Vacations partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui on a beautification project at the Lahaina Clubhouse. PC: Courtesy
Hilton Grand Vacations partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui to assist the organization with the beautification of its Lahaina Clubhouse today (Saturday, May 20, 2023).

Team members helped to paint the door trims and walls of its 7,000-square-foot facility.

The initiative is part of HGV’s national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America under its corporate social responsibility program – HGV Serves. Other recent HGV Serves activities include beach and road cleanups, Easter basket making for kupuna and participation in HLTA’s Annual Charity Walk. 

