Maui United Way President Nicholas Winfrey. PC: MUW

The Bendon Family Foundation has offered a matching grant of up to $100,000 in total for new major donor contributions to Maui United Way. This opportunity allows new donors, as well as returning donors who haven’t contributed in that capacity, to double their contributions to MUW.

The funds raised through this matching grant will be directed towards vital health and human service programs implemented by various nonprofit organizations through Community Impact Grant Allocations. “As a result, numerous local nonprofit services will greatly benefit from this initiative,” according to a news release announcement.

File photo (2014) Susan Bendon accepts the Foundation of the Year Award for The Bendon Family Foundation, which contributed $100,000 to Maui United Way that year. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Susan Bendon, a long-standing advocate of Maui United Way and Executive Director of the Bendon Family Foundation, expressed her belief in the significance of supporting the community organization.

She emphasized that giving to MUW ensures that the community’s needs are addressed effectively, with donor dollars being utilized efficiently. The programs supported by MUW will continue to be carefully monitored to ensure their ongoing impact in Maui County.

Nicholas Winfrey, President and CPO of Maui United Way, acknowledged the crucial role played by MUW and its partner agencies in promoting community wellbeing. He further highlighted how the Bendon Matching Grant will provide much needed funding and contribute to the expansion of donor participation, further strengthening the organization’s ability to make a positive difference.

“The Bendon Family Foundation’s Matching Grant not only amplifies the impact of contributions but also reinforces the commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals and families in Maui County through MUW and its valuable programs,” according to the announcement.

To learn more about Maui United Way or to make a contribution, visit mauiunitedway.org or call Nicholas Winfrey at 808-244-8787.