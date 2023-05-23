Maui News

Man medevaced after he was pulled from waters at Honolua Bay

May 23, 2023, 4:29 PM HST
A man believed to be in his 60s was pulled from waters at Honolua Bay on Tuesday afternoon, fire officials confirm.

The man was brought to shore by bystanders, and CPR was in progress on the unresponsive man when emergency crews arrived. The incident was reported at 2:06 p.m. on May 23, 2023.

Authorities say personnel took over CPR efforts and the man was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center via medevac in critical condition.

Responding units included Engine 11, Ladder 3 and Ocean Safety Jet Ski 11. Emergency crews left the scene at 3 p.m.

