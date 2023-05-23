Kiwikiu. PC: Pezzillo via Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project.

Maui Brewing Company Brewpub in Lahaina is hosting a Pint Night for the Birds on May 26 from 6-10 p.m. The event is a benefit night for Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project.

Half of the pub profits from house beers sold will go towards protecting native birds on Maui. Organizers say guests can enjoy local beers while helping endangered species.

Maui Forest Birds is dedicated to the conservation and research of rare and endangered bird species in Maui. Maui Brewing Company has been supporting the organization for the past 11 years.

Maui Brewing Company is located at the Kahana Gateway Shopping Center, just north of Lahaina at 4405 Honoapiʻilani Hwy.

For questions, email [email protected]